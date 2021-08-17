Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 983,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 2,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,689. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. UBS Group AG increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

