Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Up 30.5% in July

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 299,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE BLX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,627. The company has a market capitalization of $654.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.