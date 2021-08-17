Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $106.64

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.64 and last traded at $107.16, with a volume of 328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13, a PEG ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bandwidth by 106.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 59.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

