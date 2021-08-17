Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

