Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

