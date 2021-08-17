Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 248,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 884,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after acquiring an additional 148,862 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,926,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,664,000 after acquiring an additional 339,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,955,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,865,000 after acquiring an additional 229,917 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,101,305. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $344.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

