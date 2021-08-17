Bank of America Initiates Coverage on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

VFC opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $60.48 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of V.F. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 15,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in V.F. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

