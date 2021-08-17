Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

BKRIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

