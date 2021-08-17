Bank of Ireland Group’s (BKRIY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKRIY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of BKRIY stock remained flat at $$6.20 on Tuesday. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

