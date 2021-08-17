Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.