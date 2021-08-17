Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$147.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.15.

Shares of TSE BMO traded down C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$127.10. The company had a trading volume of 739,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,851. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$126.46. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$75.45 and a 1-year high of C$130.40.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8488256 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

