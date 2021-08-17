Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.06

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 6792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.96.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

