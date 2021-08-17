Barclays Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €23.50 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

GYC stock opened at €23.28 ($27.39) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.96.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

