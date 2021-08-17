Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.38

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 4898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on BARK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. began coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bark & Co stock. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.