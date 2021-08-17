Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.71

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $298.47 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00056650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.53 or 0.00822693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00098705 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,798,200 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

