Basid Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.76 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $71.49 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00856162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00048020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00159867 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,680,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.