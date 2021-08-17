Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

