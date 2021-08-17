BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $184.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001249 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00069990 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

