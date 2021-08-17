Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Shares to Split on Thursday, September 2nd

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 2nd. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 2nd.

BECTY stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.48. Bechtle has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

