Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.6% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.17% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $119,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 178,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 34,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 43.5% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $253.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

