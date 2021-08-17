Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.89.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $249.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.35. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

