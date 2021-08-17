Benchmark Begins Coverage on One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.
NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 21.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
