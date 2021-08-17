Benchmark Begins Coverage on One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 21.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

