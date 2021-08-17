Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€83.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €83.00 ($97.65) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.17 ($82.55).

ETR:STM opened at €65.70 ($77.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.96. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €43.40 ($51.06) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

