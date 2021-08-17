Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BBY opened at $115.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

