BetProtocol (BEPRO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.00843083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00100671 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

