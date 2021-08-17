BHP Group (LON:BHP) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.00 Per Share

BHP Group (LON:BHP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,446 ($31.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,212.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The stock has a market cap of £123.69 billion and a PE ratio of 24.63. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

