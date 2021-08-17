BidiPass Market Capitalization Achieves $208,306.43 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 88% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $208,306.43 and $218.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00884939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00157181 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

