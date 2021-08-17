BIDR One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.93 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.54 million and approximately $39.93 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00125642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00158281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,772.33 or 0.99639008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.56 or 0.00909233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.49 or 0.06957874 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

