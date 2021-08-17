BIKI (BIKI) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. BIKI has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $309,004.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.09 or 0.00942196 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00164023 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

