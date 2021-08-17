BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $4.94 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00010963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $2,977.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001319 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $809.81 or 0.01798382 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.