BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BioAtla worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after buying an additional 820,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 1,017.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 177,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth about $6,781,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth about $6,240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 7,262.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 79,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

BCAB stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,406,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,719 shares of company stock worth $2,925,111. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.