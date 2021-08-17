Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.78 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $343.50 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.40. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

