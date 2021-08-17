Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the highest is $2.78 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $343.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.40.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 392.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 233.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 762.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 74.2% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 112.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,011,000 after buying an additional 130,106 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

