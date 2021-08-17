BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,191,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $242,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,889.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,354.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,734 shares of company stock worth $8,094,675 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.