BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHGE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 72,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Get BiomX alerts:

In other BiomX news, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.