Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Shares Down 2.9%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.57.

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 751.24% and a negative return on equity of 114.27%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.