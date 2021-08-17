BioPassport Token Price Up 9.7% This Week (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

