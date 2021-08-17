Bit-Z Token Market Capitalization Tops $26.48 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the dollar. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00864465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00160293 BTC.

About Bit-Z Token

Bit-Z Token (BZ) is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Coin Trading

