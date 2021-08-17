BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $1.45 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,776.44 or 1.00111209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00077264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000980 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.