Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $180.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 45.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $234,526.24 and approximately $180.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,944.83 or 0.99995360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00034418 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.95 or 0.00976603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.59 or 0.00357295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.17 or 0.00429775 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00076263 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004565 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,249,240 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

