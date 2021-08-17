Bitcoin Cash ABC One Day Volume Hits $80.94 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $969.82 million and approximately $80.94 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $52.22 or 0.00117203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,552.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $624.95 or 0.01402719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00345933 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003621 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

