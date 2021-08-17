Bitcoin Cash Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $645.86 or 0.01441780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $12.16 billion and approximately $2.78 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,796.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.22 or 0.00353203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00124085 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003725 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,820,550 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

