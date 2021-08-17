Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $35,332.47 and approximately $76.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00053146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00125490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00158550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,879.74 or 0.99965926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00904415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.43 or 0.06952732 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.