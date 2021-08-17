Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,476.48 and $76.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,815.83 or 0.99778639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00080598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000996 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

