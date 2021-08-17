Bitzeny Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $626,258.54 and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 355.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00388005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

