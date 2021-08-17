Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 256.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 72,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.