Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 256.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.
Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $37.76.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 72,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
