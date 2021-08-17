BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00028646 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 110.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,843,095 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

