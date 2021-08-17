BlackHat (BLKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $332,145.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,063.36 or 1.00292854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00886708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars.

