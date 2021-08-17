Blackmoon Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00056650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.53 or 0.00822693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00098705 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Blackmoon Coin Trading

