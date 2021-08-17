BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 67,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,999. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

