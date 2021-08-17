BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 41.8% in July

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the July 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. 1,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78,510.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 541,720 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $6,785,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 551,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

