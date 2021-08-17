BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 41.8% in July

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the July 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. 1,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $27.49.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Featured Article: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.